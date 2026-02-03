The eldest surviving son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, has been killed, according to his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi, media reports and sources close to the family said Tuesday.
Details surrounding the circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.
While Saif al-Islam is well-known in the North African country, especially for his role in shaping policy before 2011, his public profile has receded in recent years.
In 2015, a Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Saif al-Islam for suppressing peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule.
He has also been provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his lawyers failed to dismiss.
In 2021, Saif al-Islam registered as a presidential candidate for a December vote that eventually collapsed amid a political deadlock.