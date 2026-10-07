Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone strikes targeting civilian areas in Damazin, the capital of Sudan’s Blue Nile state, killed at least four civilians and injured dozens Wednesday, according to two rights groups.

The Emergency Lawyers Committee said in a statement that RSF drones targeted civilian sites in Damazin early Wednesday, including homes and a mosque.

"The attack killed four women in the al-Hijra neighborhood and injured dozens of civilians," the committee said.

It warned against continued attacks on civilian sites, saying that "deliberately directing attacks against civilians or civilian objects constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

The committee called for "an immediate halt to the attacks and for those responsible to be held accountable."

Meanwhile, the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, a local civil society group, condemned "the attack carried out by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), using drones against residential neighborhoods in Damazin."

The initiative expressed "deep concern over the targeting of civilian sites and places of worship."

The RSF did not immediately comment on the report. However, Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have repeatedly accused the group of targeting civilians, a charge the RSF has denied.

The three states of the Kordofan region – North, West and South Kordofan – have witnessed clashes between the army and the RSF since October 2025.

On Aug. 24, the U.N. said 1,100 civilians had been killed in drone attacks in Sudan between January and June this year.

Until 'every inch retaken'

Earlier Tuesday, Sudanese Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed to continue a military campaign against the RSF until "every inch” of the country is retaken, according to media reports.

Burhan made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Village 5 in the Merowe locality in Northern State, the Sudan News Agency reported.

He renewed the armed forces' determination to press ahead with the "military option" until the entire country is cleared of the RSF.

He reiterated the position of the government and military rejecting negotiations with the RSF and said efforts will continue to restore security and stability and preserve Sudan's unity.

The government has repeatedly rejected any political settlement with the RSF that it said will place "a sovereign state and a rebel militia" on equal footing.

It maintains that any truce or dialogue must be based on conditions, including the RSF's withdrawal from cities and public institutions, the handover of weapons, the regrouping of its forces in designated camps and accountability for those accused of violations.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023 because of a dispute related to integrating the paramilitary force into the military.

The conflict has triggered famine conditions in parts of the country, killed tens of thousands and displaced 13 million, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.