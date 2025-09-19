The Democratic Republic of Congo is confronting its first Ebola outbreak in three years, with 48 confirmed and probable cases reported and 31 deaths, according to the World Health Organization on Thursday.

The outbreak, declared on Sept. 4 in Kasai Province near the Angolan border, has placed international health agencies on high alert amid fears of further spread in the region.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency has delivered more than 14 tons of critical medical supplies, deployed 48 experts, and established an Ebola treatment center in Bulape, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Sixteen patients are currently receiving care, including monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb114), while two patients have already recovered and been discharged.

“This outbreak is occurring in a remote region, but every delay increases the risk of further transmission,” Tedros said. He urged donors to support the WHO’s $21 million appeal, emphasizing that immediate investment is essential to contain the outbreak and save lives.

Vaccination efforts target health workers and contacts

To curb transmission, WHO and Congolese health authorities have begun vaccinating frontline health workers and close contacts of infected patients.

More than 500 people have received the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, with an initial 400 doses delivered to Bulape from a national stockpile of 2,000 doses.

Additional shipments are expected in Kinshasa to expand the vaccination campaign.

Patrick Otim, a WHO official overseeing Africa’s outbreak response, noted that over 900 contacts have been traced and are under monitoring. “Tracking and isolating contacts is critical to breaking chains of transmission,” he said.

Women make up roughly 55% of cases, reflecting their caregiving roles and greater exposure to the virus in affected communities.

Outbreak conditions and human impact

Ebola virus disease is highly lethal, transmitted through direct contact with blood or bodily fluids of infected individuals or animals.

Early symptoms include fever, body aches, and diarrhea, but without prompt treatment, mortality can be high.

Congo’s dense tropical forests act as natural reservoirs for the virus, raising the risk of sporadic outbreaks.

Health authorities face logistical challenges reaching remote villages, where poor infrastructure and limited health facilities complicate containment efforts.

Despite these hurdles, WHO has established an Ebola treatment center equipped to provide supportive care, isolation, and experimental treatments for the sick.

Global surveillance and risk assessment

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday to public health departments and laboratories, confirming no cases have been reported outside Congo.

“The risk of spread to the United States is considered low at this time,” the CDC said, while emphasizing vigilance among health workers and laboratories.

The outbreak comes amid ongoing regional instability, including population movements that could complicate containment. WHO has stressed the importance of rapid vaccination, contact tracing, and public health education to prevent escalation.

Tedros and other health officials stressed that international support is vital. “Immediate action can stop this outbreak at its source,” Tedros said. He called on donors to fund the $21 million response, which would expand vaccination, provide medical equipment, and bolster surveillance across affected provinces.