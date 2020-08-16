One government official is confirmed dead in a car bombing targeting a popular hotel in Somalia's capital Sunday, followed by gunmen storming the hotel, Somali officials said. At least four others have been killed and 10 wounded.

Abdirizaq Abdi Abdullahi, a senior Information Ministry official, was killed in the attack on the Elite Hotel in Mogadishu, government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo confirmed to Anadolu Agency (AA).

"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved," security official Ahmed Omar told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

An official from an ambulance company who asked not to be named said two dozen people had been wounded.

The Elite Hotel is a newly built beachside hotel often frequented by young people and the city’s elite.

A witness, Ahmed Ali, told Reuters, "I heard a huge blast at the hotel, gunfire followed, and then clouds of smoke."

The attack shattered a monthslong period of calm following a spate of bombings earlier this year. Somalia's homegrown terrorist group, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, often carries out such attacks in the country's capital.