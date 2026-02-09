Somalia signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia Monday as the Horn of Africa becomes an arena for proxy wars between Gulf monarchies, with Abu Dhabi at odds with Riyadh.

The region, strategically located between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal on one of the world's busiest trade routes, has increasingly attracted the interest of the Gulf states.

The agreement comes a month and a half after Israel recognized Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from Somalia in 1991 but which Mogadishu still considers to be under its control.

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, signed a "military cooperation agreement" Monday, according to a message on X from the Somali Defense Ministry.

"This agreement further strengthens defense and military cooperation between the two nations, while covering various areas of mutual interest for both countries," it said.

In a separate post on X, Salman added he had "signed and witnessed the signing" of "several" agreements on the sidelines of a military exhibition in Riyadh. He did not provide further details.

The UAE is widely accused of arming the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries in Sudan, who have been fighting the regular military since 2023 and are accused of massacres against the civilian population. The UAE denies the allegations.

Meanwhile, in Somaliland, the Emirati giant DP World has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing the deep-water port of Berbera, which it uses with little regard for the government in Mogadishu.

This port includes an airport strictly controlled by Abu Dhabi, according to several witnesses and local sources.

Saudi Arabia, once a staunch ally of Abu Dhabi, is now a vocal critic of the UAE, particularly on the Sudanese and Yemeni issues.

The two monarchies joined forces in 2014 against the Houthis, who are supported by Iran.

However, the alliance has fractured, culminating in its open collapse a month ago when Riyadh bombed a shipment of weapons allegedly destined for Yemen and originating from the UAE.