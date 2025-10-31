Tanzania descended into unrest Friday as protests over disputed election results spread across the country, prompting the deployment of the military, an internet blackout, and the closure of schools and universities.

Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in Dar es Salaam, the nation’s commercial capital, demanding that the electoral commission halt the release of results from Wednesday’s vote – a contest widely criticized as unfair after opposition leaders were barred or detained.

State television continued broadcasting early results showing the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in power since independence in 1961, extending its dominance.

Incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced little competition after candidates from the two main opposition parties were blocked from running, leaving her to compete against 16 minor figures who barely campaigned.

In the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, calm returned under a heavy military presence as the electoral commission announced that incumbent President Hussein Mwinyi had secured 78.8% of the vote.

Opposition parties denounced the results as “massively fraudulent” and vowed to announce their next course of action.

Widening unrest and military crackdown

The streets of Dar es Salaam erupted into violence from Wednesday onward, as young protesters torched vehicles, a gas station, and police stations.

Several neighborhoods were left in ruins.

Demonstrators participate in a protest a day after a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates at the Namanga One-Post Border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, as seen from Namanga, Kenya, Oct. 30, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Amnesty International reported at least two deaths, while a diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that unconfirmed reports suggested more than 30 fatalities nationwide.

As protests spread to other cities, the government ordered universities to postpone reopening and extended a security lockdown.

Soldiers were deployed across major intersections and highways, stopping vehicles for inspection.

Residents described seeing tanks near the city center and hearing sporadic gunfire through Thursday night.

Army chief Gen. Jacob John Mkunda appeared on state television, condemning protesters as “criminals” and warning that the defense forces would take “legal action” against anyone disturbing peace.

“The army has controlled the situation for now and continues to monitor developments,” he said.

Internet blackout and national disruption

The government’s response included a near-total internet shutdown that crippled communication nationwide.

Social media platforms went dark, and international calls were restricted for over 24 hours.

Banks and businesses were paralyzed as electronic transactions failed, while journalists struggled to verify reports from remote areas.

Flights in and out of Dar es Salaam were canceled, and ferry services to Zanzibar – a major tourism artery – were halted.

Dozens of foreign tourists were stranded at airports and ports. “There are soldiers with guns everywhere,” a South African tourist said at Zanzibar Airport. “We’ve been sleeping on the floor. No Wi-Fi, no ATMs, no updates – just fear.”

Opposition suppression and growing resentment

Rights groups say the violence follows years of tightening control under President Hassan, who took office in 2021 following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Her government, once praised for modest reforms, has since been accused of curbing dissent, censoring the press, and intimidating critics.

Her main rival, Tundu Lissu of the Chadema opposition party, was barred from contesting and now faces treason charges that carry a possible death sentence.

Another serious challenger, ACT-Wazalendo’s Luhaga Mpina, was disqualified over procedural issues.

Reports by Africa Intelligence claim that Hassan’s son, Abdul Halim Hafidh Ameir, leads an informal “security task force” composed of police and intelligence agents accused of overseeing a wave of pre-election abductions.

Among the missing is a popular influencer known as Niffer, who was arrested after posting satirical videos mocking the president’s campaign.

Economic and social fallout

With the economy already struggling, the unrest has deepened Tanzania’s instability.

Businesses shuttered, banks closed early, and civil servants were ordered to work from home.

In Zanzibar and Arusha, tourists remained stranded with little cash as digital payments failed.

Residents in Dar es Salaam said the usually vibrant city felt like a “ghost town.” “You can’t tell who is friend or foe,” said one shopkeeper. “Soldiers stop everyone. The internet is off. People whisper instead of talk.”

Though the government insists calm is returning, rights organizations warn that the crackdown could fuel further unrest.

Amnesty International’s Roland Ebole accused the security forces of “atrocities” and said the country risks “a total collapse of civic freedoms.”

Uncertain road ahead

Final results from the national vote are expected within days, with partial tallies showing overwhelming CCM victories.

Yet few Tanzanians trust the process.

Analysts say Hassan’s rule now faces a critical test – balancing her grip on power against the growing fury of a generation demanding political change.