Migrants deported by the Trump administration to countries other than their own have faced hunger, water shortages and prolonged detention in facilities with little oversight.

In South Sudan, families say guards have also exploited their desperation by demanding thousands of dollars for basic supplies while detainees continued to suffer.

Ngoc Phan, a U.S. citizen whose husband, Tuan Phan, spent nearly a year in detention before being repatriated to Vietnam in June, said she paid approximately $4,000 to guards who promised to provide food, water and a cellphone.

Instead, much of the money was allegedly pocketed by the guards, while her husband and other detainees went days without adequate food or clean drinking water.

"They used our desperate situation. If that's not exploitation, I don't know what is," she said.

Phan described the alleged extortion as a consequence of U.S. immigration policies that send deportees to countries struggling with poverty and corruption, leaving them vulnerable to abuse.

Five deportees remain in custody in South Sudan, where years of civil conflict and devastating floods have worsened poverty and food insecurity. Millions face severe hunger, the economy is in crisis, and government employees frequently go unpaid.

Tuan Phan, 44, said he lost about 20 pounds while confined in a gated, three-story building in Juba, the capital. Conditions deteriorated as supplies ran out, increasing tensions between detainees and guards.

One detainee was struck in the face after asking to open a window for fresh air, while another was locked in his room for several days after complaining about a lack of soap, Phan said.

"I feared for my life every day I was there," he said.

The Associated Press interviewed six people familiar with the detainees' treatment, including relatives and lawyers, and reviewed money-transfer receipts and messages involving four detainees' families. Most interviewees requested anonymity over fears of retaliation.

South Sudan's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, saying detainees receive adequate food, water and medical care and can regularly contact relatives and lawyers. It said the government covers all associated costs.

Families say guards demanded thousands of dollars

Ngoc Phan said she first sent $300 to a guard in November 2025 after a lawyer informed her that detainees were experiencing food shortages. Requests for additional payments subsequently became more frequent.

Whenever supplies ran out, guards allegedly instructed her husband to call and ask her for money. Sometimes they contacted her directly without explaining what the payments were for.

Relatives of three other detainees described similar experiences. Receipts showed transfers ranging from $100 to $1,000 to four individuals identified as guards.

In one case, a guard demanded $1,000 for suits, shirts and shoes supposedly needed by a detainee returning to his home country, according to messages and a transfer receipt.

Phan said food disappeared quickly because as many as 12 guards lived and ate alongside the detainees. The men sometimes survived on bread or rice and occasionally went days without eating.

Drinking water was similarly scarce. Some detainees collected rainwater when their supplies ran out.

"They give you a jug of water and say it needs to last a week. But then when it runs out, it can be another 10 days before you get more," he said.

Fuel shortages caused power outages lasting weeks, while plumbing failures left the building filled with the smell of human waste.

In September, one detainee asked his niece in the United States to stop sending money after an earlier payment failed to reach him.

U.S. deportations to third countries

The Trump administration has deported thousands of migrants to more than 30 countries other than their own under agreements that have largely remained undisclosed, according to immigration advocates.

Many were asylum seekers protected by U.S. court orders preventing their return to countries where they could face persecution or torture.

Documents indicate that some receiving governments secured millions of dollars in U.S. payments, while others sought diplomatic goodwill or concessions involving trade, migration and foreign aid. South Sudan reportedly pursued sanctions relief, although the terms of its arrangement remain unclear.

In July 2025, following a legal battle that ended with a Supreme Court ruling, the administration deported Phan and seven other migrants with criminal convictions to South Sudan. Their convictions included murder and sexual assault.

The eight men, originally from Mexico, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan, had completed their prison sentences before being transferred into immigration custody. Another deportee was subsequently detained in the country.

The administration has defended the policy as a means of removing migrants with final deportation orders whose home countries refuse to accept them.

Alma David, a lawyer representing one of the men still detained in Juba, said her client had been held arbitrarily for more than a year without being charged with a crime.

"These are people who had lives and friends and families and who were scooped up and flown to a faraway country and locked up," she said.

Detainees have few avenues for help

Families and lawyers say conditions are unlikely to improve without intervention from Washington or international organizations.

However, the Trump administration has signaled little intention of getting involved, while U.N. agencies say they cannot intervene independently.

A U.S. congressional aide said embassy staff in Juba had been instructed not to visit the detainees or monitor their treatment. The aide discussed the matter with embassy personnel during a visit in August 2025 and requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The U.S. Embassy referred questions to the State Department, which did not address whether such instructions had been issued.

The International Organization for Migration said it could not intervene without a request from South Sudan.

South Sudan's Foreign Ministry maintained that the United States had relinquished responsibility for the deportees.

In a statement, it said Washington had "fully relinquished responsibility and no longer has any legal jurisdiction over, or ties to, these individuals."