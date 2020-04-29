Turkey extended its condolences to the flood victims in Somalia’s Puntland on Wednesday. Flash floods in Qardho left at least six people dead, while seven others are missing.

“We are deeply saddened to receive the news about the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the heavy flooding in the city of Qardho, a district of Puntland in Somalia,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the Somali online publication Garowe, heavy downpours on Monday night submerged homes, swept away food stores and cars while destroying essential structures in the region.

“We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly Somali people, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to their families,” the statement added.

Seasonal rains continued to intensify across Somalia during the fourth week of April. Compared to the previous two weeks, there was a significant increase in rainfall in most parts of Somalia as well as the eastern Ethiopian highlands.

River and flash floods from excessive rainfall in Somalia frequently cause moderate damage to crops, especially in riverine zones, while also disrupting lives and causing widespread population displacement.