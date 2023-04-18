A 2-year-old Turkish toddler was killed early Tuesday in the ongoing clashes taking place in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

For the fourth day in a row, clashes continued between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

During the clash, some buildings were bombed and damaged in Khartoum’s Riyadh and Burri neighborhoods, including the house of Turkish citizen Kubilay Dadük in Burri.

Dadük's daughter Elin was killed in the shelling, while he and his wife were both seriously injured. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Turkish language and culture center building in Khartoum housing the Yunus Emre Institute was also damaged in the clashes.

A file photo of 2-year-old Elin Dadük. (AA Photo)

Abdullah Yeğin, head of the institute, said that two rockets hit the building at dawn on Tuesday, adding that there was only material damage and no casualties.

The Turkish ambassador to Khartoum, Ismail Çobanoğlu, said in a statement that some Turkish citizens living in Sudan wanted to leave the country but the volatile security situation made travel unsafe at the time.

Fighting erupted Saturday between the Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF in the capital Khartoum and surrounding regions.

Nearly 200 civilians have been killed, and over 1,800 injured as of Tuesday in the clashes.