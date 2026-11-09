Türkiye on Monday extended condolences to Egypt after a train crash killed at least seven people in Giza province.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the train accident that occurred yesterday (8 November) in Giza, Egypt."

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Egypt, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said.

Earlier Sunday, two trains collided south of Cairo, derailing several carriages and killing seven people, authorities said.

Egypt’s railway authority said a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another heading south from Cairo to Aswan.

The Health Ministry said 125 people were injured and 71 had been discharged after treatment.

The injuries ranged from bruises and abrasions to fractures of the limbs, pelvis and vertebrae, as well as head and facial lacerations and chest injuries.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he was following the accident "with great concern" and had directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent."

Witnesses described chaotic rescue efforts as villagers, first responders and railway workers scrambled to reach passengers trapped inside overturned carriages.

Abdel Wahed Mohamed, 31, who was sitting at a nearby cafe when the collision occurred, said the Aswan-bound train had stopped when the Fayoum-bound train crashed into it.

"The train overturned at around 1:30 pm. Six carriages overturned," he said, adding that victims suffered injuries including head wounds and broken limbs.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, which occurred in Giza’s al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt’s deadliest rail disaster.

In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travelers south of Cairo.

Egypt relies heavily on rail transport, but its network, one of the largest in Africa, has suffered repeated deadly accidents.

Over the past decade, the country has poured billions of dollars into updating its transport infrastructure, including new highways and high-speed rail lines, but has yet to overhaul much of its aging rail network.