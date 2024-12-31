The U.S. military targeted the Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital Sanaa after they targeted American warships and commercial ships on Tuesday.

The attacks began Monday and were carried out by U.S. Navy ships and aircraft that also struck Houthi-controlled coastal regions of Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

It also said U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft had destroyed "seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea," using an acronym for unmanned aerial drones.

"There were no injuries or damage to U.S. personnel or equipment in either incident," it said.

One witness in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa reported several strikes in different locations.

Another reported raids on Sanaa on the Defense Ministry and having heard a powerful explosion.

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam called the strikes "an American aggression" and "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a blatant support for Israel."

The Houthis said earlier Tuesday that they had fired two missiles at Israel, hours after the Israeli military said it had intercepted a projectile launched from the country.

The Houthis control much of war-torn Yemen and have been firing missiles and drones at Israel, and at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza.