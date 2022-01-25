The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday called on soldiers who seized power in Burkina Faso to immediately free its President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other top officials.

"We call on the military to immediately release the President and other high-level officials who have been detained," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

People in Burkina Faso woke up to a new military-led junta Tuesday. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou, ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.

Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo, a spokesperson for the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, announces that the army has taken control of the country in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Jan. 24, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

"Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what has always made us who we are: Integrity,” said Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo.

Many residents of the capital appeared pleased by the coup and celebrations were planned for Tuesday, but regional African leaders and international bodies condemned the military takeover.

The junta sealed the borders, imposed a curfew, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and parliament, promising to return Burkina Faso to constitutional order, but did not specify when. The soldiers said the overthrown president is safe, but did not reveal where he is being held. A publicly circulated resignation letter signed by Kabore said that he was quitting his office in the country's best interest.

The coup comes after months of growing frustration at the Kabore government’s inability to stem an extremist insurgency that’s wrecked the country, killing thousands and displacing 1.5 million people. However, it’s unclear what might change under the new junta, as the ill-equipped military has struggled to battle terrorists linked to al-Qaida and the Daesh group.

"A simple change in leadership is unlikely to turn the tide,” said Constantin Gouvy, a Burkina Faso researcher who works for the Netherlands-based Clingendael Institute. "What we do know though is that some of the mutineers’ demands include better material and reinforcements, better training and better handling of the wounded and families of fallen soldiers. Essentially, they are asking for a better hierarchy that listens to their concerns."

While not much is known about the new leaders, they appear young and are said to be within the higher ranks of the lower-level officers. The new apparent leader, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, is a published author in his early 40s and was recently promoted by Kabore.

One mutinous soldier who wished anonymity due to security reasons told The Associated Press (AP) that younger officers who had experienced war needed to run the country, rather than older ones who had never used their guns outside of military training, in a nation that had never previously seen fighting. He said the younger men might not have governance experience but they could learn. The junta is now meeting with religious and community leaders as well as the previous government to discuss a way forward, he said.

To some in Burkina Faso, the soldiers’ youth is one of the reasons they believe they’ll be able to succeed.

"If you look at those who have taken power they seem to be younger and we hope they will bring younger ideas, bring better ideas than we have seen up until now," said Aliou Ouedraogo, a resident of Ouagadougou.

Meanwhile, the international community has condemned the takeover. The West African regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), demanded that the soldiers return to their barracks and urged dialogue with the authorities to resolve the issues.

“ECOWAS is following with great concern the evolution of the political and security situation in Burkina Faso, characterized since Jan. 23, Sunday, by an attempted coup d’état," the organization said in a statement. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on coup leaders to put down their arms.

“Coup leaders must lay down their arms & ensure the safety of the President and the protection of the country’s institutions,” Guterres said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was “very worried about the evolution of the situation in Burkina Faso.”

“We call for the respect of the constitutional order and the release of President Kabore,” Borrell said.

A western diplomat in Ouagadougou who was not authorized to speak on the matter said the military takeover would have serious implications for Burkina Faso's relationships with international partners and could negatively impact the country's security and development, including receiving international aid.

The U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso, calling for restraint by all actors, adding that it would be carefully reviewing the events on the ground for any potential impact on assistance.

"We condemn these acts and call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to President Kabore and any other members of his government in detention, and return to civilian-led government and constitutional order,” said a statement from State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued late Monday. He added there is tremendous stress on Burkinabe society and security forces due to the Daesh terrorist group and the al-Qaida splinter group, the JNIM. "We urge military officers to step back, return to their barracks and address their concerns through dialogue."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned what he called a "military coup." Macron said that France was "clearly, as always" in agreement with the ECOWAS "in condemning this military coup."