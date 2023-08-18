Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to take center stage at next week's BRICS summit in Johannesburg, a meeting that comes laced with both diplomatic intrigue and economic ambitions.

The announcement, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday, promises a dynamic interplay of geopolitical moves as Xi's visit will be immediately followed by a significant state visit to South Africa, further cementing China's strategic ties on the African continent.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying unveiled Xi's packed itinerary, signaling that the dates between Aug. 21-24 will mark a pivotal juncture for international relations.

During his sojourn in South Africa, Xi will collaborate with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to co-chair the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue, forging connections and dialogues that could reshape the geopolitical landscape.

As one of the stalwart members of the BRICS nations – a group encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – China's presence at the summit holds immense significance.

The alliance, originally envisioned as a consortium of emerging economic powerhouses, has now evolved beyond economic interests, seeking to leave its mark on diverse civil and governmental arenas.

However, the summit will have one notable absence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to stay away due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court adds an unexpected twist to the proceedings.

South African authorities reveal the potential embarrassment for Putin, who would stand as the sole absent leader within the bloc.

Though Putin's participation will be remote, his presence via video link remains uncertain.

The upcoming BRICS summit, the first held in person since 2019, unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical shifts and economic challenges.

Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, South Africa's economic turmoil, and the intensified rivalry between Asian giants China and India infuse the gathering with a sense of urgency.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's intention to advocate for an expanded BRICS membership amplifies the discussions.

The potential inclusion of around 20 countries, including Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran, and Venezuela, takes center stage as these aspirants seek a seat at the table of global influence.

As China and Russia grapple with geopolitical isolation from Western powers, their pivot toward fostering economic ties in the developing world becomes evident.

China, in particular, leverages its financial influence through the Chinese-backed New Development Bank, known as the BRICS bank, which finances infrastructure projects in Brazil and beyond, shaping the contours of global development.