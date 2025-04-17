At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, with the suspect taken into custody, according to media reports.

ABC News, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement officials, reported that at least one person had died.

Gunshots were reported at midday at the Student Union building on the FSU campus in the state capital of Tallahassee. Students and faculty were advised to shelter in place as police responded. More than 42,000 students attend classes at the main campus.

A nearby hospital, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, said in a statement it had received six patients, one in critical condition and the rest in serious condition.

Officers took one suspect into custody shortly after the shooting, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN. The station also reported that three firearms were found; one on the suspect, one in a car nearby and a shotgun in the student union.

Law enforcement agencies could not be immediately reached to confirm the reports or to comment.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the shooting at Florida State and that a team from the Jacksonville FBI field office was assisting. "We will provide full support to local law enforcement as needed," he added.

The shooting was the latest burst of deadly gun violence to rock a U.S. school campus in recent years. In 2014, a Florida State University graduate opened fire early at the school's main library, wounding two students and an employee as hundreds were studying for exams.