A Georgia judge sentenced the three white men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 murder to life in prison on Friday.

Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Gregory McMichael, and his son, Travis McMichael, to life without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

The McMichaels sat in the courtroom stone-faced as Walmsley read aloud their sentences.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Arbery after seeing him jogging outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in the United States. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded a cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

The father and son told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar trying to flee. But the prosecution argued that the men provoked the fatal confrontation and that there was no evidence Arbery committed any crimes in the neighborhood.