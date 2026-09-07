At least five people were killed Sunday when an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport and struck several vehicles on the ground, local officials said.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport’s diagonal runway shortly before 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT), crashing into multiple vehicles, officials said at an afternoon news conference.

Five other people were injured, including three who were in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said.

At least two of the injured were trapped inside vehicles struck by the aircraft, while the pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the plane following the crash, Jadallah said.

Officials did not immediately identify those who were killed.

More than 60 rescue units and about 200 emergency personnel responded to the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Emergency crews were still dealing with an active fuel leak from the aircraft late Sunday afternoon, Jadallah said.

Although the airport halted all flights immediately after the crash, two of its four runways had reopened by Sunday evening.

The plane, which departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was a 32-year-old Boeing 767-300 freighter that had operated as a passenger jet for various airlines from 1994 to 2015, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

Cargo airline 21 Air operated the plane for Amazon, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are devastated by the accident involving one of our aircraft in Miami today,” 21 Air said on its website. “Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

Reuters photos taken after the crash showed the jet with its nose on the ground and its tail tilted upward. The right side of the plane had what appeared to be scorch marks.

Flightradar24 said the plane was traveling at 112 knots (129 mph) when it exited the usable runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates U.S. civil aviation accidents, said it had sent a team led by Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy to investigate the crash. The agency said it would hold its first media briefing in Miami on Monday.

Amazon was still gathering details about what happened, company spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

“We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened,” Nantel said in a statement. “Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being and care of everyone involved.”

Boeing and 21 Air said they would support government investigations into the crash.

Sunday’s incident was not the first time an Amazon Prime Air plane has been involved in a fatal crash.

In February 2019, Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767-300 freighter operating on behalf of Amazon Prime Air on a flight from Miami to Houston, entered a rapid descent and crashed into Trinity Bay in Texas.

All three people on board were killed.