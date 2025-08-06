Five soldiers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at the Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia before the suspected gunman was taken into custody, the Army said.

"Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m.," it said in a Facebook post.

The Army did not provide more information about the seriousness of the injuries.

Fort Stewart went into lockdown following the attack.

The base "is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area," a post on its official Facebook page said.

"The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at the time. Casualties have been reported, and the situation is ongoing," the post said.

The 3rd Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Stewart, meanwhile, said in a post on X that personnel should "stay inside" and "close and lock all windows and doors."