A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in a sparsely populated desert area on the border between Nevada and California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 4:03 am local time (1103 GMT) about 40 miles (60 kilometers) from the small, former mining town of Tonopah, Nevada, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno.

It had a depth of about four kilometers, the USGS said.

There was no immediate word on injuries or damage, but people on social media said the quake was felt in California, too.

The Los Angeles Times reported that an average of five quakes of between 6.0 and 7.0 in magnitude hit California and Nevada each year.