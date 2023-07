The Alaskan peninsula was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake late Saturday local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.

The USGS revised the quake's magnitude down from an initial 7.4 after it triggered a brief tsunami warning.

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 p.m. Saturday (6.48 a.m. GMT Sunday), about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the agency said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, canceled an earlier tsunami advisory for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula, saying it "no longer poses a threat."

The quake generated minor tsunami waves of 15 centimeters (6 inches) above tide level observed at Sand Point and King Cove, it added.

"A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat," it said, adding some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The remote state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the U.S. west coast, and Hawaii.

The quake and the tsunami killed more than 250 people.