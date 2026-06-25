Venezuela is racing to recover after two powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck late June 24, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 700, and triggering a wide international relief response as rescue crews dig through collapsed buildings and aftershocks continue to rattle the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the seismic events formed a “doublet” earthquake sequence.

The first, a magnitude 7.2 quake, hit Yaracuy state west of Caracas at a depth of about 22 kilometers. Roughly 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5 magnitude quake struck at a shallower depth of around 10 kilometers, amplifying the destruction across densely populated areas.

The tremors rank among the most powerful to hit Venezuela in more than a century. Shaking was felt across Caracas and surrounding states including La Guaira, Aragua, and Carabobo, and reached into parts of neighboring Colombia.

Epicenters were reported near San Felipe and Moron.

Widespread destruction and rising toll

Buildings collapsed in parts of Caracas and nearby cities, roads split, power infrastructure failed, and the capital’s main airport sustained damage that forced a temporary shutdown. Residents poured into the streets as debris fell and emergency sirens sounded across affected regions.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 32 people were confirmed dead and more than 700 injured as of June 25, warning that figures could rise as search-and-rescue operations continue.

More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded, adding strain to already damaged structures and overstretched hospitals.

A person arrives at a hospital emergency room in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. (EPA Photo)

A state of emergency has been declared as authorities warn that many buildings were already vulnerable due to long-standing infrastructure challenges.

Global aid mobilizes

International assistance began mobilizing within hours of the disaster, with multiple governments sending rescue teams, medical personnel, and emergency supplies.

The United States said it is deploying search-and-rescue teams and humanitarian aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said support is being sent “immediately,” while officials at the State Department confirmed disaster response units have been activated. President Donald Trump said federal agencies are prepared to assist and described the devastation as severe, pledging rapid support for relief efforts.

El Salvador offered to send 300 rescuers and paramedics with 50 tons of supplies. Mexico confirmed the deployment of specialized rescue and medical teams at Venezuela’s request. The Dominican Republic said emergency personnel from its armed forces will depart quickly following coordination with Caracas.

Qatar dispatched rescue teams expected to arrive on June 25. Argentina, Chile, Panama, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Spain all announced humanitarian assistance or solidarity measures, while Brazil said it is coordinating through its foreign ministry and embassy in Caracas.

Additional support has been pledged by Colombia, Türkiye, Jordan, Barbados, Curaçao, the United Kingdom, China, and several Caribbean states.

Non-governmental organizations, including the Global Empowerment Mission working with I Love Venezuela, are also preparing relief operations.

Geological risk and ongoing danger

Venezuela sits near the boundary of the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, a region prone to seismic activity. Experts say the back-to-back nature of the quakes likely intensified structural damage and casualties.

Aftershocks continue to be recorded, keeping rescue operations difficult and raising concerns about further collapses.

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake, Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Search-and-rescue teams, local emergency workers, and international responders are working across Caracas and surrounding states, focusing on locating survivors, clearing debris, and restoring critical services.

Authorities say the priority remains emergency shelter, medical care, food, and water, while longer-term reconstruction needs will be significant.