George Glezmann, an American airline mechanic abducted by the Taliban over two years ago while traveling through Afghanistan, has been released in a deal brokered with the help of Qatari negotiators, the U.S. State Department announced Thursday.

Glezmann, who was seized by the Taliban’s intelligence services in December 2022, was designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained the following year. He becomes the third American detainee released by the Taliban since January.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Glezmann, now in his mid-60s, is on his way back to the U.S. to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra.

Rubio praised Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, calling them “instrumental” in securing Glezmann’s release. "George’s release is a positive step forward," Rubio said, adding that it serves as a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan.

He also stressed that former President Trump would continue working to free all Americans unjustly detained worldwide.

Glezmann was accompanied by Adam Boehler, an official from the Trump administration who has been handling hostage negotiations.

The Taliban confirmed earlier that Boehler had been in talks with Afghan officials, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, over the release of detainees.

This release is part of the Taliban's efforts to “normalize” relations with the U.S. following the chaotic 2021 withdrawal.

Though many countries still do not recognize the Taliban’s rule, their actions signal an attempt at diplomatic engagement.

Unlike earlier exchanges – such as the one in January where the U.S. released prisoners in exchange for U.S. detainees – the release of Glezmann was a goodwill gesture by the Taliban, with no prisoners exchanged.

This arrangement was confirmed by an anonymous official familiar with the negotiations.

In a statement, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said Glezmann’s release was done on "humanitarian grounds," reiterating the Taliban’s belief in dialogue as the key to resolving conflicts.

The Biden administration had considered releasing Glezmann as part of a broader deal to secure the release of Muhammad Rahim from Guantanamo Bay.

However, the Biden administration would not support such a trade unless the Taliban first freed Mahmood Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman who disappeared in 2022. Despite the Taliban’s denials, the FBI and Habibi’s family are convinced he is in Taliban custody.

Habibi’s family, citing what they say is overwhelming evidence, remains hopeful that the U.S. will hold firm on the issue. Ahmad Habibi, Mahmood’s brother, expressed confidence that his sibling is alive and being held by the Taliban. "My brother is an innocent man," Ahmad said, "and it’s time he’s reunited with his family after 953 days."