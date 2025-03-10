Argentina declared three days of national mourning late Sunday after flash floods in the southern Buenos Aires province claimed 16 lives, with more still missing. The floods, which struck Friday, saw a year’s worth of rainfall in just hours, inundating entire neighborhoods in Bahia Blanca, a major port city.

Among the victims were two young sisters, aged one and five, who were swept away by the rising waters. Provincial Security Minister Javier Alonso confirmed their disappearance, saying the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the floodwaters when a surge pulled them away. The mother was rescued. Divers are continuing to search the area where more than a meter (3.28 feet) of water remains.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles confirmed the 16 deaths and said the damage caused by the storm is estimated at $400 million. In a post on X, Susbielles noted that the toll could rise as search efforts continue.

The flooding also left much of the surrounding coastal area without power. At one point, officials in Bahia Blanca suspended electricity due to the severe flooding in the streets.

Argentine President Javier Milei announced a national mourning period and pledged government assistance for the victims. His office confirmed the mourning period but did not specify the dates. "All areas of the national government will remain dedicated to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines," the presidency said.

The government has authorized emergency aid of 10 billion pesos ($9.2 million) for reconstruction efforts. Argentine football star Lionel Messi expressed his condolences on Instagram, offering strength to those affected.

Environment official Andrea Dufourg linked the extreme weather to climate change, stating that such events are likely to continue. “Unfortunately, this will continue to take place... we must prepare cities, educate citizens and establish effective early warning systems,” Dufourg said.

Bahia Blanca has faced similar weather-related disasters, including a storm in December 2023 that claimed 13 lives and caused significant damage.