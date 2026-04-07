At least 15 immigrants have died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody since January, officials said, as mounting concerns over detention conditions and oversight intensify following a record number of deaths last year.

The deaths, reported between early January and April, come after 31 fatalities in ICE custody in 2025, marking the highest annual total in two decades, according to the agency.

Several of the cases involved detainees found unresponsive in their cells, while others died after being transferred to hospitals following medical emergencies. Authorities said some causes of death remain under investigation, including suspected suicides and cases involving preexisting health conditions.

Among the cases was a 19-year-old Mexican national whose death was described as a presumed suicide, and an Afghan detainee who died less than 24 hours after being taken into custody in Texas.

The deaths have coincided with growing scrutiny of detention conditions. A recent inspection of Camp East Montana in El Paso, one of the largest migrant detention facilities in the United States, identified 49 violations of detention standards.

The report cited deficiencies related to use of force, facility security and medical care, raising concerns among advocacy groups about detainee safety and treatment.

Critics say the Trump administration’s immigration policies have contributed to worsening conditions, while officials argue the measures are necessary to strengthen border security and address illegal immigration.

Conditions at ICE facilities have remained under increased scrutiny, with lawmakers and rights groups calling for greater oversight and accountability.