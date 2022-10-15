At least 20 people have been killed and 15 others were injured Saturday in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway, police said.
The bus was traveling between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometers (200 miles) to the northeast when the incident occurred.
"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Capt. Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.
"The hypothesis being investigated is that it appeared to suffer a mechanical failure," Agudelo said.
Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.