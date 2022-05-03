United States President Joe Biden praised the contributions of Muslim Americans to the country Monday while hosting his first in-person Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, celebration at the White House.

"Muslim-Americans enriching the fabric of this nation is a testament to the Quran's teaching: 'We have made you into nations and tribes so that you may know one another,'" Biden said in the East Room, quoting the Muslim holy book.

Biden last year hosted a virtual Eid celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

But this year, he welcomed dozens of prominent Muslim-Americans for a maskless in-person event, which he said was due "in no small part thanks to the courage and contributions" of Muslim health workers and "the brilliant Muslim scientists who helped pioneer the technology for the COVID-19 vaccine."

"Don't forget that either," he said, referring to Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the Turkish German couple who pioneered the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today we celebrate the incredible stories of the indispensable contributions of Muslims all across this great nation – Muslim-Americans, a diverse and vibrant part of the United States, making invaluable cultural and economic contributions to communities all across the nation," he added.

Those in attendance included members of the U.S. Foreign Service, members of Congress Andre Carson and Rashida Tlaib, as well as Muslim Americans, thought leaders, and activists.

Biden went on to say: "Muslim Americans in my administration have key roles in tackling the climate crisis, rebuilding our economy, safeguarding our health, restoring our alliances, and so much more. And I’m incredibly proud to have nominated the first Muslim American ever confirmed to the federal bench."

However, he also touched on the Islamophobia that Muslims are suffering in the world and the country. "Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists." He added that making the U.S. more equitable and inclusive for Muslim Americans "is an essential part of the enduring work."

The Bayram holiday marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during which most able-bodied Muslims abstain from food, liquids, and smoking from sunrise to sunset.

For Muslims worldwide, the first day of the holiday includes feasts and celebrations among families and friends.