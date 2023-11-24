U.S. President Joe Biden praised the hostage exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, saying that it was "only a start" and that "chances are real" to extend the humanitarian pause.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden said Friday's Gaza hostage release is "only a start," adding that he expects more hostages to be released tomorrow and days after that.

"I think the chances are real," Biden said when asked by a reporter about the chances that the four-day truce in Gaza could be extended further.

"Today's release is the start of a process," he said.

"Over the next few days, we expect that dozens of hostages will be returned to their families. We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well," he added.

Biden also renewed the U.S.' commitment to work for the release of those who are still being held, as well as two American women and one four-year-old child, Abigail Mor Edan, who remains among those missing.

Biden said he remains in personal contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to ensure that the deal "stays on track" and that every aspect of it is implemented.

The U.S. will be informed about the second wave of releases of hostages from the Gaza Strip in the next hour, Biden said.