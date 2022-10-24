U.S. President Joe Biden, the oldest person ever in the seat, said he intends to run again for a re-term in 2024, while his predecessor Donald Trump also expressed similar intentions.

Biden's comments in an interview with MSNBC addressed a question fascinating Washington watchers as Biden approaches his 80th birthday next month.

"I have not made that formal decision but it's my intention, my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC.

Asked what the first lady, who is widely judged to be a powerful voice behind the scenes in the White House, thinks of him seeking a second term, Biden indicated she was in favor.

"Dr Biden, my wife, thinks that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it," he said.

Biden has previously said he wants to run, but at times has also sown doubts. In an interview in September with CBS, he said it was "much too early" and his decision "remains to be seen."

He also called himself in that interview "a great respecter of fate."

In Friday's comments, Biden went further than before in explaining his reasoning about what would be a mold-breaking candidacy. If re-elected, he would be 86 by the time he finished his second term.

Biden hinted — as he has before — that an attempt by Donald Trump to return to the White House might be his motivation to seek the grueling job again.

He said his son Beau, who died in 2015, would have told him to run "depending on who the opponent is."

"If they have a view that is the antithesis of what I believe is democracy and is good for average Americans," Biden said, then Beau would tell him: "Dad, you have an obligation."

Biden also offered an explanation for why he has not explicitly announced a decision, noting that this would change his legal status and "once I make that judgment a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to treat myself as a candidate from that moment on."

Pressure will grow on Biden to clarify his plans after the midterm elections on November 8, where his Democratic party is currently expected to lose control of Congress to the Republicans.

Trump may run for president in 2024

Trump also suggested that he might have to run for president in 2024.

"I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before," Trump said at a rally in Texas late Saturday. "And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again."

In reference to his supporters who voted him into the presidential office in 2016, the former president said they are "stronger than ever before."

"The silent majority is back stronger than ever before... My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we are on together has only just begun," said Trump.

The suggestion came amid reports that the former president was planning to announce his intent after midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Citing Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway, CBS News reported that Trump could announce his bid for the presidential race by Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 24.

Meanwhile, Trump was on Friday subpoenaed by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year. The committee set a Nov. 14 deadline for Trump to appear for a deposition.