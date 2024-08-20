Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday that if elected he could name tech billionaire Elon Musk to a cabinet or advisory role.

Trump's comment came after the former president said that he would also consider ending a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters in an interview after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, when asked about the EV credit.

Asked if he would consider naming Musk to an advisory role or cabinet job, Trump said he would.

"He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy," Trump said.

Musk last month publicly endorsed Trump in the U.S. presidential race. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If elected, Trump could take steps to reverse Treasury Department rules that have made it easier for automakers to take advantage of the $7,500 credit or could ask the U.S. Congress to repeal it entirely.

While president, Trump sought to repeal the EV tax credit which was later expanded by President Joe Biden in 2022.