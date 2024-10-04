Local authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, reported the discovery of twelve bodies on Thursday, attributing the killings to ongoing disputes between organized crime groups.

Guanajuato, an industrial hub known for its vibrant tourist attractions, has become Mexico's most violent state, according to official homicide statistics.

The bodies were located within two hours across five sites in the city of Salamanca, as stated by the state prosecutor's office, which is currently investigating the case.

Among the victims – three women and nine men – authorities found bodies on roads, bridges and avenues, all showing signs of gunshot wounds and torture; one victim was dismembered.

The state prosecutor's office also said the perpetrators left messages in which a cartel claimed responsibility.

The bodies were found less than 24 hours after gunmen attacked a residential center for people suffering from addiction in the same municipality, killing four.

"This month of October has started with very high crime rates here. That makes 16 people murdered so far," Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto told reporters.

But he said the violence affecting the city was "a temporary issue" that flares up "when one group decides to attack another."

In Guanajuato, two cartels, the Santa Rosa de Lima and the Jalisco New Generation, are currently at war.

Hit by spiraling violence linked to organized crime, Mexico has recorded more than 450,000 murders since December 2006, when a controversial military anti-drug operation was launched.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will present her national security plan next Tuesday.