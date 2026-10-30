Brazilian Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro has faced widespread ridicule and mounting political isolation after fleeing to the United States and declaring himself Brazil's rightful leader following his defeat in Sunday's presidential election.

The 45-year-old's claims sparked a wave of mockery on Brazilian social media, where pop star Anitta jokingly declared herself free of cellulite, one influencer proclaimed himself the "true president" of Twitter, and another announced he had won the next lottery.

The eldest son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stunned Brazil's political establishment Wednesday when he published a statement challenging the election outcome and presenting himself as the country's legitimate leader. The declaration, however, quickly became an embarrassment after a series of confusing revisions and failed to win support from influential figures within his own political camp.

Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami on Wednesday after leaving Brazil through Argentina and Ecuador, despite a Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his passports as part of ongoing investigations, including a money laundering probe in which he denies wrongdoing.

Hours after arriving in the United States, he published a statement on social media proclaiming himself Brazil's "true president-elect." About an hour later, he deleted the document and replaced it with a revised version describing himself as the country's "leader."

The abrupt change prompted questions about the original statement, which also featured an outdated version of Brazil's coat of arms, abandoned in the 1960s.

A close Bolsonaro ally, right-wing influencer and podcast host Paulo Figueiredo, later blamed the errors on ChatGPT, saying the chatbot had been used to help prepare the document.

Figueiredo, who acts as an unofficial spokesperson for the Bolsonaro family in the United States and initially circulated the statement to journalists, said the document had passed through several drafts involving multiple contributors.

According to Figueiredo, Flavio's younger brother, former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, sought ChatGPT's assistance in finalizing the letter. The chatbot allegedly inserted an earlier version of the text and an outdated national emblem.

"When generating the document, AI ended up including an earlier version of the text, in which Flavio presented himself as the true 'president-elect'," Figueiredo wrote on X, adding that the mistakes were discovered only after the document had been distributed to the press.

He said Flavio eventually chose the word "leader" for legal and moral reasons, describing the changes as minor and claiming those involved found the mistake amusing.

OpenAI and Flavio Bolsonaro's press officers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite the revised wording, Figueiredo maintained that the senator considered Sunday's election illegitimate and intended to continue challenging the result.

Political backlash from right and left

The declaration drew widespread condemnation in Brazilian media, with several outlets describing its language as an attempt to undermine democratic institutions.

O Globo newspaper likened Flavio Bolsonaro to a "lunatic asylum Napoleon," while Folha de S.Paulo dismissed the statement as "pathetic."

Politicians across the political spectrum called for the election results to be respected, further exposing the senator's isolation.

Among the most significant rebukes came from Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas, a former minister under Jair Bolsonaro who had been considered a leading contender to represent the right in the next presidential race before the former president backed his son.

"We are democrats. The election result is sovereign. What we have seen is the will of the majority of the population, which must be respected," De Freitas told Estadao newspaper.

With Flavio now outside Brazil and his political standing weakened, attention has quickly shifted to who might emerge as the conservative movement's leading figure.

De Freitas, who enjoys strong support in business circles, acknowledged that a presidential bid in 2030 was a possibility.

Other prominent Bolsonaro allies have also rejected claims that the election was stolen.

Rogerio Marinho, who coordinated Flavio Bolsonaro's campaign, said there was no evidence of electoral fraud. Supreme Court Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, also issued a statement defending the security and integrity of Brazil's electoral process.

The election authority and international observers have recognized the result, while leaders around the world have acknowledged Lula's victory.

Bolsonaro's influence under pressure

Despite his defeat, Flavio Bolsonaro has vowed to lead the opposition from the United States, seeking to maintain his influence over Brazil's conservative movement while remaining outside the country.

His departure has not, however, translated into an immediate loss of political strength for the right. Conservatives secured substantial representation in Congress, and Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL) is expected to hold the largest number of seats when the new legislature begins its term in February.

But political analyst Geraldo Monteiro of the State University of Rio de Janeiro said Flavio's attempt to establish himself as a leader in exile was unlikely to command the loyalty he expected.

Rather than a political misstep, Monteiro described the declaration as a calculated effort to preserve his authority over the conservative camp.

"I do not believe he has the means to lead the opposition from afar, as the newly elected officials have already secured their seats and no longer need him," Monteiro told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

He said the statement had drawn a dividing line within the right between politicians willing to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the Bolsonaro family and those unwilling to become involved in another attempt to undermine democratic institutions.

Monteiro also drew parallels between Flavio's conduct and that of his father, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to Lula.

The backlash has extended to the leadership of Bolsonaro's own party.

On Thursday, PL leader Valdemar Costa Neto visited Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving his sentence under house arrest. Asked about Flavio's statement afterward, Costa Neto made clear that the party was not endorsing the declaration.

"No one approves" of the letter, he said, adding that the party needed to "move forward."