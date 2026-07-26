Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations on Sunday after Argentine President Javier Milei launched fresh verbal attacks against Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in São Paulo, further straining already frosty ties between the two countries.

Speaking at an event endorsing right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, Milei referred to Lula as a "convict" and a "thief" without naming him directly. He also described Brazil's government as "thieving socialists" and portrayed Bolsonaro as the only candidate capable of "stopping Lula."

The Argentine leader also took aim at Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, calling him "bald trash" without mentioning him by name.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ambassador Julio Bitelli had been recalled for consultations following the remarks. The decision was made after Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira consulted with Lula on Sunday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Brazilian officials viewed Milei's comments as a "direct affront," one source said.

The latest diplomatic row comes as Lula, who is seeking re-election in October, has been widening his lead in opinion polls.

Relations between South America's two largest economies have remained tense since Milei took office. The Argentine president has not sought an official meeting with Lula during his visits to Brazil, while the Brazilian leader has shown little interest in hosting his counterpart.