Brazil's government on Friday criticized a U.S. move to designate Brazilian drug gangs as terrorist organizations, calling the measure confused and counterproductive and warning it could undermine national sovereignty and international cooperation against organized crime.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State ​Marco Rubio ⁠announced a policy to designate Brazil's two biggest criminal gangs as terrorist groups, opening the door for more aggressive interventions after appeals from the opposition in Brasilia.

"We will not accept arbitrary measures from abroad as a pretext to attack our sovereignty and our economy," Brazil's presidency said in a statement. "Unilateral measures without negotiation can weaken the fight against crime ... They can hurt the ability to share information between police."

The U.S. embassy in Brazil did not ⁠immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.

In a meeting with Trump this week in Washington, Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who is preparing a run for president with the blessing of his father, ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, said he asked for the U.S. to label the gangs as terrorists.

The administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had tried to avoid such designations, fearing they ⁠may pave the way for eventual U.S. military action or sanctions against banks that unknowingly do business with gang members.

In public remarks, Lula, who is ​running for re-election in October, accused Senator Bolsonaro of "betraying our homeland and going ​to the U.S. to ask for intervention in Brazil."

Lula himself had also met with Trump at the ⁠White ‌House to discuss ‌ways to combat organized crime, but said ⁠at the time they did not discuss ‌the possibility of Washington designating the Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) gangs ​as terrorist organizations.

He called ⁠the U.S. decision "disappointing" and vowed to stay focused ⁠on the domestic fight against both gangs, which dominate the drug ⁠trade in much ​of Brazil and have expanded ties around Latin America.