California has formally recognized Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, Islam’s two major religious holidays, under legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, marking a significant step toward greater recognition of the state’s Muslim communities.

Assembly Bill 2017, signed into law Sunday, adds the holidays to the official state holiday calendar.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. Eid al-Adha is celebrated during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Public schools and community colleges may close for the two holidays through existing local procedures. Eligible state employees may also receive holiday credit for the holidays.

"The designation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays is a civil calendar determination that acknowledges their cultural significance to California communities," according to the law.

The legislation, introduced in March by Assemblymember Matt Haney in coordination with Muslim community groups and organizations, is intended to make it easier for Muslims to observe Eid without facing conflicts at school or work.

Haney said recognizing the holidays reflects the importance of California’s Muslim population and would allow families to celebrate without unnecessary academic or professional burdens. The measure also provides schools and public workplaces with a framework to accommodate Eid observances. Jason Paguio, chair of the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, said the law acknowledges the cultural significance of the two holidays while helping public institutions better accommodate those who celebrate them.