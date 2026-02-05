The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has sharply criticized the Canadian government’s decision to abolish two key offices dedicated to fighting Islamophobia and antisemitism, warning that the move risks weakening protections for vulnerable communities at a time of rising hate.

The federal government announced plans this week to fold the Office of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, previously led by Amira Elghawaby, and the Office of the Special Envoy on Combatting Antisemitism, vacant since Deborah Lyons resigned in 2025, into a new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion. Identity Minister Marc Miller said the government seeks a more unified national approach, rejecting suggestions that the consolidation is a cost-cutting measure.

NCCM responded with concern, saying the Canadian Muslim community “deserves sustained and dedicated leadership” and stressing that the closure of both offices risks diluting long-standing efforts to address Islamophobia. The organization also noted its unease over the dismantling of the antisemitism envoy’s office, emphasizing that both mandates are crucial amid growing hate incidents nationwide. NCCM said it will closely monitor the new council to ensure it delivers tangible results and maintains a robust focus on combating discrimination.

Jewish advocacy groups, including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and B’nai Brith Canada, similarly urged the government to ensure the new structure does not weaken national responses to antisemitism and extremism.

The government has yet to release details on the composition of the new advisory council.

Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Amira Elghawaby as the special representative to fight Islamophobia in Canada in January 2023, following a series of anti-Muslim attacks in the country.

There are about 1.8 million Muslims in Canada, which has an estimated population of 38 million.