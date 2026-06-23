President Gustavo Petro has triggered a political storm in Colombia after alleging foreign interference and digital manipulation in a tightly contested presidential runoff, claims that authorities have firmly rejected.

Preliminary results from Colombia’s presidential runoff on Sunday show a razor-thin victory for right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella over Senator Ivan Cepeda, with 49.66% to 48.7%, according to the National Registry.

The margin, less than one percentage point, makes it one of the closest national elections in the country’s recent history. De la Espriella is set to take office on Aug. 7 after a campaign centered on tougher security measures and a sharp break from left-wing policies.

The result follows a first round on May 31 that forced a runoff after neither candidate crossed the 50% threshold.

Petro rejects results and alleges fraud

Petro, Colombia’s outgoing president and the country’s first leftist leader, has refused to accept the outcome. In a series of posts on X, he alleged vote buying and claimed that Israel and the United States interfered in the election to secure a win for the opposition.

He also pointed to alleged irregularities in Form E-14 documents, the handwritten tally sheets used at polling stations, saying there was evidence of digital manipulation and changes to electoral data.

Petro further claimed that foreign actors accessed the National Registry’s systems and altered information, without presenting evidence for the accusation.

Election system under scrutiny

Colombia’s voting system relies on physical E-14 forms filled out at polling stations, later digitized and uploaded for public review. Authorities allow audits and recount requests if discrepancies are found.

Petro said his administration had requested a full technical audit of election software before voting day and claimed those requests were ignored.

He also shared videos he said showed manipulation of electoral records and suggested involvement of staff linked to Thomas Greg & Sons, the private firm responsible for election logistics and vote tally systems in Colombia.

The company is run by Fernando and Camilo Bautista Palacio and has long held government contracts for election infrastructure and document printing, including passports until recent changes.

Government and company response

Attorney General Gregorio Eljach dismissed the allegations, saying there is no evidence of fraud with more than 99% of votes counted.

Thomas Greg & Sons has not issued a detailed public response to the latest claims, but has previously rejected accusations of political interference.

De la Espriella has not directly responded to Petro’s allegations.

The dispute has also reignited geopolitical tensions. Petro has repeatedly criticized Israel and cut diplomatic ties over the war in Gaza, while accusing Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of political interference in Colombia.

De la Espriella, by contrast, has positioned himself as strongly pro Israel, pledged to restore ties, and promised to move Colombia’s embassy to Jerusalem. Netanyahu publicly congratulated him and expressed interest in closer cooperation.

U.S. factor in focus

Petro also accused the United States and President Donald Trump of influencing the election after Trump publicly endorsed de la Espriella during the campaign. US officials later welcomed the result and signaled expectations of closer cooperation on security and migration.

Trump told reporters he believed his endorsement helped secure the victory, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the incoming administration’s direction.

The accusations add to already strained relations between Washington and Bogotá, which have been marked by disputes over migration, drug policy, and sanctions.

Critics warn that Petro’s refusal to accept the preliminary results could deepen political polarization and risk unrest, as Colombia awaits final certification of the vote.

Authorities have insisted the process remains transparent, while opposition figures are calling for restraint as the electoral commission completes its review.