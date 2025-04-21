A Delta Air Lines plane with nearly 300 passengers onboard caught fire in one of its engines after pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport on Monday, prompting an emergency slide evacuation, according to the FAA.

The Airbus A330 was set to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire around 11:15 a.m. EDT. The FAA said it will investigate.

The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about U.S. aviation safety, including the January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people.

Delta said Flight 1213 had 282 passengers and 12 crew members and there were no initial reports of injuries. Delta flight crews "followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed."

A social media user posted a dramatic video of what appeared to be a serious fire and flames coming from the Airbus plane and another video of passengers exiting the plane via a slide.

Orlando International Airport said in a social media post that the fire occurred on the ramp area and that the airport's aircraft rescue and firefighting team promptly responded.

Airbus did not immediately comment.

Delta said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft and the airline will bring in additional aircraft to help customers reach their final destinations on Monday.

In March, an engine on an American Airlines jet caught fire after the plane diverted to Denver, forcing the evacuation of passengers onto the wing of the airplane. The engine caught fire while taxiing to the gate.