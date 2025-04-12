The death toll from the devastating roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has risen to 225, after four more victims succumbed to their injuries overnight, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Over 200 others were injured, with 15 still hospitalized, including five in critical condition.

The disaster unfolded early Tuesday during a packed merengue concert, when the roof suddenly gave way, sending debris crashing down on concertgoers, including notable figures from politics, sports, and fashion.

Rescue operations, which had pulled 189 survivors from the rubble, concluded on Thursday.

Yet, for many families, the agonizing wait for news of their loved ones continued as they gathered at a forensic institute, where bodies were being identified using biometric data.

Among the victims were former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, along with Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi’s brother, seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Despite the scale of the tragedy, the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje joined mourners at the National Theater on Thursday for a memorial service honoring singer Rubby Perez, who had been performing on stage when the collapse occurred.

Mourners, many in tears, shared a poignant moment as a recording of Perez singing the national anthem played in the theater.

People light candles during a vigil for the victims of a recent accident at a nightclub, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 11, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Perez, 69, had found fame as a merengue icon after a car accident ended his dream of a professional baseball career.

His loss was deeply felt, with the public paying tribute in song and shared grief. Meanwhile, the search for answers continued, with authorities launching a thorough investigation into the nightclub’s safety protocols.

The emotional toll on survivors and their families was palpable as frustrated crowds gathered at hospitals and the forensic institute, demanding information.

At least 146 bodies have been identified, with many still awaiting the return of their loved ones.

As one relative put it, “The smell is unbearable,” highlighting the chaos and sorrow that overwhelmed the grieving families.

The devastating loss has shaken the nation.

At the wake for Dotel, hundreds gathered, including baseball Hall of Famers David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, to pay their respects. Ortiz spoke to the deep loss, saying, "He was a person whom everyone loved." Alongside Dotel, a diverse group of victims – ranging from retired United Nations officials to musicians and designers – perished in the collapse.

The sense of collective grief is felt especially strongly in the town of Haina, where many of the victims hailed from.