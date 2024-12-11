U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News host known for her relationship with his eldest son, as the next U.S. ambassador to Greece.

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."

Guilfoyle, 55, spoke at the Republican National Convention in July and has been Trump's loyal ally. She had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr, but the two recently split up, according to U.S. media.

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump added.

Guilfoyle is a former California prosecutor and television news personality who led the fundraising for Trump's 2020 campaign and became engaged to Don Jr. in 2020.

"I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First," Don Jr. posted.

The ambassador positions must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

Guilfoyle said in a social media post that she was "honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate."

Trump has been known to tap people who are close to his family or of proven loyalty. Previously, Trump named Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as his pick for the U.S. ambassador to France.

He has also appointed Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos, his daughter Tiffany's father-in-law, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.