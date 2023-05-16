A man in Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he tried to pass off his dog as the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pulled over by police on Saturday night after he was clocked driving 52 mph (83.68 kph) in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the man quickly switched places with his dog, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

"The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the officer approached and watched the entire process," Springfield Police Department said on Facebook.

"The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving."

When police asked the man if he had consumed alcohol, he ran away, abandoning both the vehicle and the dog. He was caught about 60 feet (18 meters) from where the incident began.

The man, who allegedly had outstanding warrants, is facing charges of suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

The dog was given to an acquaintance of the man to take care of while he was in jail. The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.

"The dog was very cooperative and did not attempt to resist arrest," police said. "We're glad that the dog was not hurt and that it was able to find a safe place to stay."