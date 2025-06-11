Billionaire Elon Musk admitted regret Wednesday over his last week's inflammatory posts aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X, ending days of fiery rhetoric that had pushed the relationship between two of the country’s most powerful men to the brink.

The fallout began earlier this month when Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, lambasted Trump’s flagship “One Big Beautiful Bill” – a sweeping tax and spending package – as a “disgusting abomination.”

His criticism focused on what he called bloated government “pork” and hypocrisy over energy subsidies, blasting the bill for preserving oil and gas incentives while failing to support electric vehicles.

Trump hit back swiftly.

During a joint Oval Office press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, he dismissed Musk’s attacks as self-serving, accusing the tech mogul of being upset over the loss of EV subsidies that directly impact Tesla’s business.

He suggested Musk was more familiar with the bill than he publicly claimed, casting doubt on the sincerity of his objections.

But the barbs didn’t stop at policy.

Musk escalated the feud by floating unsubstantiated claims that Trump’s name appeared in sealed government documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier whose 2019 death in federal custody remains a lightning rod for conspiracy theories.

“@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk posted on Thursday.

He went further, backing a call for Trump’s impeachment and suggesting Vice President JD Vance should take over the presidency.

By Saturday, those posts were quietly deleted.

Trump, never one to let an attack go unanswered, took to Truth Social with ferocity.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” he wrote, threatening to yank federal support for both Tesla and SpaceX, which rely heavily on government partnerships – including critical contracts with NASA.

He also accused Musk of “going CRAZY” after being pushed out of his administration and losing political influence.

Social media exploded with commentary, as observers labeled the clash everything from a political crisis to “a glorious day for terminally online people.”

Musk’s sudden tone shift – publicly walking back his most explosive accusations – suggests more than just a change of heart. Market turbulence may have played a key role.

On Thursday, stocks for both Tesla and Trump Media & Technology Group (the parent company of Truth Social) took a hit, prompting speculation that Musk’s retreat was as much about damage control as personal reflection.

Behind the scenes, pressure mounted.

Musk’s father, Errol Musk, revealed in an interview with Al Arabiya English that he had advised his son to let the spat “fizzle out.” “I sent him a message,” Errol said. “This needs to end.” He added that Trump, given his voter mandate, would likely emerge stronger.

The timing also raised questions about Musk’s political ambitions. Even as he apologized, Musk continued floating the idea of forming a new centrist “America Party” aimed at voters disillusioned with the traditional two-party system. A poll on X showed overwhelming support for the concept – 80% of respondents favored the idea, highlighting his persistent appetite for political relevance.

Just months ago, Musk had been one of Trump’s most prominent allies. He endorsed the president following an assassination attempt in July 2024 and poured $277 million into Trump’s campaign and affiliated Republican groups.

Appointed co-chair of the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk pushed to slash $2 trillion in federal spending, though his team ultimately delivered only a fraction of that target.

Trump rewarded him with a grand White House ceremony and a novelty key, symbolizing the deep mutual admiration that once defined their bond.

That alliance has frayed, perhaps irreparably. Speaking to NBC’s Kristen Welker on Saturday, Trump made clear his view of the relationship’s future: “I would assume (our relationship) is over.” Still, he stopped short of reclaiming the ceremonial White House key and praised Musk’s early efforts with DOGE, suggesting a lingering respect despite their public fallout.

The platform dynamics added fuel to the fire. While Trump has his Truth Social base, Musk’s X dwarfs it in reach and influence.

With over 202 million followers, Musk’s posts and memes dominated the digital battlefield, earning him both admiration and ire.

Saturday, the peak of the feud, was hailed by users as “the most interesting day on X in years,” with commentators marveling at the surreal blend of politics, technology, and personal vendettas unfolding in real-time.