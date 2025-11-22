Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse say they have been subjected to death threats as the release date approaches for documents related to the late financier’s crimes.

Epstein's survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and get justice.

In a statement titled "What we're bracing for," the women said many have already received death threats.

"Many of us have already received death threats and other threats of harm. We are bracing for these to escalate. We ask every federal and state law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over these threats to investigate them and protect us," it said Thursday.

They also warned that there have been attempts to blame the victims for their own or each other's abuse.

"Years ago, Epstein got away with abusing us by portraying us as flawed and bad girls," said the statement. "We cannot let his enablers use this tactic to escape accountability now."

The survivors are also demanding the full disclosure of all of the files.

"Other than redacting victim names, we want all the files disclosed. We ask our champions in Congress and in the public to continue fighting to make sure all materials are released, not selected ones.

"We are already hearing efforts to suggest that victims who had reached the age of 18 were not really victims anymore," they said.

"We denounce this outrageous argument. Some of us were over 18 when we were victimized. Some were vulnerable because of childhood sexual abuse. Some were vulnerable because of poverty. Some of us were assaulted by Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell and their accomplices using force, intimidation, and violence. All of us were vulnerable because of life circumstances our young selves faced that were manipulated by Epstein and Maxwell and for which we were targeted," they added.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday requiring the Justice Department to release all of the files related to the disgraced financier. That was one day after the legislation was unanimously approved in the Senate.

The move follows weeks of intense political fighting about how far to go in disclosing records tied to Epstein. The release could identify some of the most high-profile figures in politics, entertainment and business.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.