Former FBI director James Comey has been charged by a federal grand jury, marking the latest flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s unprecedented campaign against perceived political enemies.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Comey, 64, faces allegations of obstructing a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information and making false statements.

Comey, appointed FBI director in 2013 by President Barack Obama, led the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, examining potential ties between Moscow and members of Trump’s campaign team.

Trump fired Comey in 2017 while the investigation was ongoing.

Comey denied wrongdoing in a video posted on Instagram Thursday night, declaring his innocence and expressing confidence in the federal court system.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent,” Comey said. “Let’s have a trial and keep the faith. Standing up to Trump comes at a cost, but I am not afraid, and I hope you’re not either.” He urged Americans to remain engaged and vote.

The indictment comes days after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey, tweeting complaints that little had been done against those he considered political enemies.

Bondi defended the move, saying the indictment reflected the department’s commitment to holding officials accountable.

“No one is above the law,” Bondi said.

Trump celebrated the charges on Truth Social, calling Comey “one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to” and proclaiming, “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!”

FBI Director Kash Patel weighed in on X, noting that previous “corrupt” leaders had weaponized federal law enforcement, eroding public trust.

Thursday’s indictment followed Trump’s broader campaign to target critics and liberal organizations, including a memorandum labeling certain activist groups as domestic terrorist organizations.

The moves mark a dramatic escalation of Trump’s efforts to use presidential authority to pressure the Justice Department and federal prosecutors to pursue his political adversaries.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the developments a “dangerous abuse of power” that threatens the independence of prosecutors and undermines the justice system.

The Comey indictment also comes less than a week after Trump installed a former White House aide as U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, replacing a chief prosecutor who he felt had not aggressively pursued charges against his political targets.

Beyond Comey, Trump has sought investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff, while also pursuing allegations against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

He has revoked security clearances, cut federal research funds, and taken legal action against media organizations he views as hostile.

Earlier this week, he threatened ABC over late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s return, recalling a prior $16 million settlement from the network.

The administration has also fired or reassigned federal employees, including Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, who has sued, alleging political retaliation.

In his video, Comey reflected on the risks of opposing Trump. “Standing up to Donald Trump comes with costs,” he said. “But I have confidence in the judicial system, and I am ready to defend my innocence.”