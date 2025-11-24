FBI Director Kash Patel is under growing scrutiny for his use of FBI resources, including SWAT teams and government aircraft, to provide security for his girlfriend, aspiring country singer Alexis Wilkins, according to the New York Times.

The NYT reported that the issue gained national attention when Wilkins performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Atlanta, where agents from a bureau SWAT unit were dispatched for her protection. After agents left early, Patel reportedly criticized their commander for leaving Wilkins without taxpayer-funded security during the event.

Patel cited credible threats against Wilkins, a high-profile conservative and gun rights activist, as justification for the enhanced security.

"Ms. Wilkins is receiving a protective detail because she has faced hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel," his spokesman said.

However, current and former FBI officials described the use of SWAT agents – typically assigned to high-risk law enforcement missions – as highly unusual for VIP protection. These agents, they noted, lack extensive training in personal security assignments.

Patel’s first nine months as director have involved frequent use of bureau resources for security and travel, including deploying teams on short notice to protect Wilkins at various public appearances and at her Nashville residence.

The FBI also coordinated security for Patel’s personal and business travel, including the use of a government jet for domestic and international trips. Patel has reimbursed the government at commercial airfare rates for personal use, but those rates fall far below the true operational costs, according to the NYT.

Some critics, including former FBI officials, questioned the legality and ethics of dedicating specialized agents to protect Wilkins, raising concerns about potential civil liability.

The director’s actions come as the FBI faces potential budget cuts, and some former bureau insiders say his approach marks a sharp departure from that of his predecessors.

Wilkins, who maintains a visible public profile and frequently posts online about threats she receives, argues that her prominence and relationship with Patel justify heightened protective measures. Meanwhile, some conservative figures who once supported Patel have also questioned using bureau assets for Wilkins.