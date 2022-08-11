More than 200 firefighters were called to tackle a bush fire in southern California on Wednesday as hot winds mixed with wildfires.

Soaring temperatures and strong winds formed a "firenado" in California's Gorman. "Firenado," also known as "fire devils," are towers of fire that are formed when hot, dry air is mixed with fire.

No structures in the area were immediately threatened, said the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Twitter.

VIDEO — "Firenado," also known as "fire devils," are popping up in southern California as hot, dry air mixes with wildfireshttps://t.co/u3btv5psGJ pic.twitter.com/TvoaDBcTFx — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) August 11, 2022

California and much of the rest of the West is in drought and wildfire danger is real, with the historically worst fire season still to come. Fires are burning throughout the region.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. California has seen its largest, most destructive and deadliest wildfires in the last five years.