U.S. conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson is set to move his show to Twitter following an unexpected departure as a Fox News host.

Carlson Tuesday said he met with platform owner Elon Musk with the intention of working together.

He was until last month the best-known name on Fox's presenting roster, hosting a primetime evening show that won fierce loyalty among the broadcaster's right-wing viewers.

In a video posted on Twitter, Carlson ripped mainstream media and then concluded with the news that he will host a show on the platform.

"Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world. The only one is Twitter. Where we are now," Carlson said.

"Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," he added.

Railing against everything from immigration policies to gun controls, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" pilloried liberal trends in modern America, appealing to viewers' outrage and propelling the show to the heights of cable television.

Carlson interviewed Musk on Fox just days before his firing, which came after the outlet paid a huge settlement to end a defamation case in which the host played a part.

Since taking over Twitter late last year, Musk has made efforts to make the platform a welcome place for arch-conservatives, reinstating thousands of accounts that had been suspended for hateful language and other content violations.

The move rattled major advertisers and Musk is now searching for new revenue streams at Twitter and has pushed subscriptions as the main alternative.

Carlson's Fox show also had problems with advertisers and ad revenue was not commensurate with the size of its audience.

News website Axios reported that Carlson and Musk recently had a conversation about working together, but didn't discuss specifics.

Media reports also said that Carlson is preparing a major legal fight against Fox, which is owned by media baron Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan.