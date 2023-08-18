In the heart of Canada's Northwest Territories, a city pulses with urgency, its residents racing against a relentless clock as they seek refuge from the fiery jaws of destruction.

The capital, Yellowknife, is bracing itself against an advancing wildfire, a defiant force among the hundreds that have ignited in this sprawling northern expanse.

With a noon Friday deadline casting a chilling shadow, the city's 20,000 people are in a desperate dash to flee the inferno's impending embrace.

The heart-wrenching exodus began on Thursday, a caravan of thousands taking to the roads that stretch for endless miles, the horizon a distant sanctuary.

Yet for others, salvation took to the skies – a fleet of emergency flights, lifelines suspended between heaven and earth, orchestrating a symphony of salvation.

But the skies themselves were not without peril, for as the worst fire season on Canada's timeline blazed on, these aerial caravans ferried hope against a backdrop of smoky chaos.

The flames, now a mere 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Yellowknife's gates, danced on the edge of anticipation.

A lurking menace amplified by the howling northern winds, whispers of a devilish plan to push the inferno toward the solitary highway, a desperate escape route choked with the fumes of fear and the rumbling caravans of evacuees.

This aerial image from the British Columbia Wildfire Service, shows smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire, approximately 10km (6.2 miles) northwest of West Kelowna, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023, (AFP Photo)

"Ten planes soared from Yellowknife's grasp on Thursday, carrying with them 1,500 souls," revealed Jennifer Young, the mistress of corporate affairs for the Northwest Territories’ Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

And, with hope kindling in the hearts of the afflicted, she shared that a fleet of 22 flights was set to take flight on the morrow, laden with an additional 1,800 people yearning for sanctuary.

Shane Thompson, a stalwart guardian of the Territories echoed, "The city stands unshackled from immediate peril, a safe window for departure still gleams, a portal to salvation by road and by air."

His words were a lifeline, a thread of optimism weaving through a tapestry of uncertainty, yet he acknowledged that the fire's ravenous hunger might find solace in the city's outskirts, should the skies remain barren of tears.

A record-breaking canvas, drenched in over 5,700 fires that scar over 137,000 square kilometers (53,000 square miles) from sea to shining sea.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre declared a siege of flames, over a thousand wildfires scorching the nation, their chaos untamed, their audacity reigning supreme.

In the Northwest Territories, a tortured symphony of 268 wildfires orchestrates a haunting ballet, the curtain of smoke and ash billowing across 21,000 square kilometers (8,100 square miles) of the northern territory.

Yet, of all the cries for refuge, Yellowknife's plea echoed the loudest, a city teetering on the precipice, a community defiant in the face of an infernal tempest.

Ken McMullen, steward of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and a firefighter himself said: "Swift salvation, not a luxury, but a necessity. The escape must precede the inferno's advance, for the only escape route could be devoured, a path to safety consumed before ever being tread upon."

Mayor Rebecca Alty added: "The flames bear not our only worry. A tempest of smoke approaches, and thus, we summon our fellow inhabitants, a clarion call to evacuate, to flee the impending storm."

Yet, amid the maelstrom, a glimmer of hope flickered as she shared that the flames, though fierce, had been stalled in their march, firebreaks erected by heroes in the night, a temporary respite.

Mike Westwick, a keeper of fire's secrets, disclosed the battle tactics against this elemental fury.

"Water bombers dance with the flames," he said, "a waltz of water against fire, a ballet of extinguishment under the vigilant gaze of a hopeful sun."

At the Big River Service Station, a scene of extraordinary patience unfolded.

A convoy of vehicles, a parade of desperation, snaked its way toward salvation, as Linda Croft, an eyewitness, said: "The line is a wonder, stretching beyond sight, a testament to human resolve against the specter of disaster."

Angela Canning, a victim's story reverberated, a camper laden with memories and essentials, a refuge on wheels.

Her two loyal companions, canines brimming with loyalty, accompanied her into the unknown, while her husband, bound by duty, remained behind.

"Anxiety and fear grip me," she said, "A torrent of uncertainty drowns me, a tidal wave of the unknown, crashing upon the shores of my heart."

The shadows of tragedy loomed over other communities too, their tales of harrowing experiences to the capriciousness of disaster.

Some 6,800 people from distant corners, eight communities in the territory, had already been swept away by fate's cruel hand.

Yet, amid the ruins, hope still reigned – life's flame stubbornly refused to be snuffed out.

A mother's heart-wrenching account wove a tapestry of terror, a family's flight from the abyss, their vehicle threatened by embers and smoke.

Lisa Mundy's voice trembled as she painted the nightmarish tableau, her words etching the fear in her son's voice, his plea haunting in its innocence, "I don't want to die, Mommy."

In this dance of desperation, even hospitals bore the brunt.

The intensive care unit's lights dimmed, a temporary reprieve, while in-patient units awaited their fate.

The Health and Social Services Authority scripted a heartbreaking story of relocation, a narrative of caregivers and healers refusing to succumb to the flames.

A distant haven beckoned, Alberta's embrace extended.

Evacuees with no roof to shield them found solace in the province's three sanctuaries, the closest a thousand-kilometer odyssey from Yellowknife's doorstep.

Calgary's airport and hotels transformed into waystations for the dispossessed, a mosaic of humanity escaping an unforgiving canvas.

The skies themselves became saviors, though their benevolence came with conditions.

Evacuation flights were a lifeline reserved for the most vulnerable, the immunocompromised, and those at risk. A testament to humanity's priorities – preserving life amid the chaos.

And amid the tumult, Premier Caroline Cochrane's words painted the reality in vivid hues, a stark portrait of the unfathomable. "Unprecedented," she said.