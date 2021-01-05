The U.S. government on Tuesday said a devastating hack of federal agencies is “likely Russian in origin” and said the operation appeared to be an “intelligence gathering” effort.
The assessment was disclosed in a rare public statement from the FBI and other investigative agencies.
Though Russia was widely believed to be responsible, President Donald Trump last month falsely suggested China could be to blame.
