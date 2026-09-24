Movie star Susan Sarandon and "Hacks" actress Hannah Einbinder were among people detained by police in New York Thursday as they moved in to break up a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers cuffed "Thelma & Louise" star Sarandon at the demo in the city before increasingly isolated Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly, footage by the Agence France-Presse (AFP) showed.

The New York Post reported Einbinder had also been marched away from the demonstration.

Protesters holding banners that read "Stop Arming Israel" and "End the Genocide" were staging a sit-in on city streets.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers detain U.S. actress Susan Sarandon and pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking a street next to the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., Sept. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Inside the General Assembly, dozens of envoys from across the world walked out as Netanyahu began his speech, where he assailed both enemies and allies that have crossed him in recent months, including Britain and France, who have moved to recognize the state of Palestine.

Netanyahu's brief visit also demonstrated how isolated he is globally over Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Day after day this week, as other heads of state have stepped to the podium, many have harshly criticized Israel's actions, particularly in Gaza.

Dozens of protesters against the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are arrested after blocking a street next to the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., Sept. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Ahead of his visit, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged his arrest, saying the U.S. should honor a warrant for Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court. He is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Israel's attacks killed more than 73,000 people in the Palestinian enclave since October 2023, mostly women and children. It displaced virtually the entire population and damaged or destroyed most of its buildings.

Sarandon, whose movie hits also include "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Dead Man Walking" and "The Witches of Eastwick," is no stranger to protests over Israel's actions in Gaza.

U.S. actress Hannah Einbinder (C) takes part in a protest ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., Sept. 24, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The U.S. actress told journalists at the Venice Film Festival this month that she was losing work because of her outspoken views.

"I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure," she said.

"I think there has been a change in terms of the understanding of the situation and the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings toward me.

"But I found my family, I found my people, and I'm okay," she added.