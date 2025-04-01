President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Americans want him to seek a third term, despite the U.S. Constitution prohibiting it, as he continued to suggest the possibility of defying the restriction.

"People are asking me to run," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the possibility of a third term.

"I don't know. I never looked into it. They do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that, but I have not looked into it," Trump said.

Trump was asked about the prospect of a race pitting him against former president Barack Obama, who served two terms.

"That would be a good one, I'd like that," Trump said.

"I'm not joking" about the idea of seeking a third term, Trump said Sunday in an interview with NBC News.

The 78-year-old Republican served from 2017 to 2021 and began his second term in the White House on Jan. 20.

The first U.S. president, George Washington, established a tradition by not seeking a third term after completing his second one in 1797.

But this tradition was not formally added to the U.S. Constitution until after World War II, with the ratification of the 22nd Amendment in 1951.

It says no one can be elected president more than two times.