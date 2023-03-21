The quake was recorded at a depth of 44 kilometers (27.34 miles) below the earth's surface, said the EMSC.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Valparaiso, Chile on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

